Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (DLX, CMPR, QUAD, EBF, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Deluxe Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,397.9%. Following is Cimpress Nv with a ROE of 1,838.0%. Quad Graphics In ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,566.9%.

Ennis Inc follows with a ROE of 1,282.7%, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,248.7%.

