Top 5 Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (LABL, INWK, CMPR, QUAD, RRD)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Multi-Color Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 99.0%. Following is Innerworkings In with a EBITDA growth of 59.6%. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%.

Quad Graphics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%, and Rr Donnelley & S rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 17.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rr Donnelley & S on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.93. Since that call, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have fallen 3.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.