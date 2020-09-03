Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (GDEN, CZR, CNTY, MCRI, BYD)
Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Golden Entertain ranks lowest with a an RPE of $89,000. Caesars Entertai is next with a an RPE of $90,000. Century Casinos ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $103,000.
Monarch Casino follows with a an RPE of $106,000, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $121,000.
