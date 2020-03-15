Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (IGT, CNTY, MCRI, BYD, MGM)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

International Ga ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,697.1%. Century Casinos is next with a ROE of 318.9%. Monarch Casino ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,076.6%.

Boyd Gaming Corp follows with a ROE of 1,855.2%, and Mgm Resorts Inte rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,876.0%.

