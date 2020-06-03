Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (IGT, GDEN, CNTY, MGM, BYD)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

International Ga ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.65. Following is Golden Entertain with a a price to book ratio of 0.92. Century Casinos ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.02.

Mgm Resorts Inte follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.67, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for International Ga and will alert subscribers who have IGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.