Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (CHDN, CNTY, LVS, WYNN, BYD)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Churchill Downs ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.50. Century Casinos is next with a a P/E ratio of 18.70. Las Vegas Sands ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 20.71.

Wynn Resorts Ltd follows with a a P/E ratio of 24.88, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 28.15.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Boyd Gaming Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp have risen 17.3%. We continue to monitor Boyd Gaming Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.