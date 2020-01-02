Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (PENN, WYNN, IGT, ERI, BYD)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Penn Natl Gaming ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 13.8%. Following is Wynn Resorts Ltd with a future earnings growth of 16.2%. International Ga ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 17.0%.

Eldorado Resorts follows with a future earnings growth of 18.5%, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 18.7%.

