Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (BYD, WYNN, PNK, PENN, MCRI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Boyd Gaming Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 171.9%. Following is Wynn Resorts Ltd with a EPS growth of 247.2%. Pinnacle Enterta ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,603.6%.

Penn Natl Gaming follows with a EPS growth of 3,046.5%, and Monarch Casino rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,563.8%.

