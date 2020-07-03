Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CHDN, PENN, MGM, PNK, IGT)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Churchill Downs ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Penn Natl Gaming is next with a a current ratio of 0.8. Mgm Resorts Inte ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

Pinnacle Enterta follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and International Ga rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.8.

