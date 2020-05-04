Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest Beta (LVS, CNTY, MCRI, WYNN, CHDN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Las Vegas Sands ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Century Casinos is next with a a beta of 0.9. Monarch Casino ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Wynn Resorts Ltd follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Churchill Downs rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

