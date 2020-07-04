Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (WYNN, CHDN, LVS, PENN, PNK)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.22. Churchill Downs is next with a FCF per share of $6.45. Las Vegas Sands ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.68.

Penn Natl Gaming follows with a FCF per share of $3.96, and Pinnacle Enterta rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.66.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wynn Resorts Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd in search of a potential trend change.