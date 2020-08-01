Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (IGT, CHDN, PENN, WYNN, LVS)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

International Ga ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Following is Churchill Downs with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%. Penn Natl Gaming ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%.

Wynn Resorts Ltd follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%, and Las Vegas Sands rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%.

