Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (WYNN, IGT, GDEN, BYD, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,015.8. International Ga is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 308.9. Golden Entertain ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 303.1.

Boyd Gaming Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 279.4, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 276.4.

