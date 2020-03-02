Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WYNN , CZR , MGM , LVS , IGT )

Below are the top five companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) ranks first with a gain of 1.36%; Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR ) ranks second with a loss of 0.58%; and Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) ranks third with a loss of 0.77%.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) follows with a loss of 1.34% and International Ga (NYSE:IGT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.53%.

