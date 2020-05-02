Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PENN , IGT , BYD , WYNN , ERI )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks first with a gain of 7.49%; International Ga (NYSE:IGT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.49%; and Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) ranks third with a gain of 3.29%.
Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) follows with a gain of 3.20% and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.96%.
