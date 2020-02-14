Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PENN , ERI , CZR , BYD , IGT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.66%; Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) ranks second with a gain of 2.30%; and Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.70%.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) follows with a gain of 0.22% and International Ga (NYSE:IGT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.07%.

