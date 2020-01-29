Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BYD , PENN , ERI , MGM , LVS )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) ranks first with a gain of 3.27%; Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks second with a gain of 3.03%; and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.17%.

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) follows with a gain of 1.84% and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.54%.

