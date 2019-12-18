Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (DISH, LBRDA, CMCSA, CABO, MSGN)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Liberty Br-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 18.0%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 21.3%.

Cable One Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 42.7%, and Msg Networks- A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 51.8%.

