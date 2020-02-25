Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (DISH, GNCMA, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.26. Gen Comm-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.36. Msg Networks- A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.50.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.42, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.12.

