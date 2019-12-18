Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (CHTR, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, LORL)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.43. Liberty Br-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.06. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.19.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.90, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.49.

