Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, CABO)

Written on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 2:07am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Msg Networks- A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.19. Liberty Br-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.88. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.34.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.77, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.16.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dish Network-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.38. Since that call, shares of Dish Network-A have fallen 51.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

