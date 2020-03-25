Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Msg Networks- A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.19. Liberty Br-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.88. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.34.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.77, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.16.

