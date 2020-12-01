Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (DISH, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.1%. Msg Networks- A is next with a EBITDA growth of 5.6%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.1%.

Charter Commun-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 18.1%.

