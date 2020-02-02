Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Beta (GNCMA, CABO, LORL, MSGN, LBRDA)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Gen Comm-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Cable One Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Loral Space & Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Msg Networks- A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
