Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Beta (GNCMA, CABO, LORL, MSGN, LBRDA)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:10am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Gen Comm-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Cable One Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Loral Space & Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Msg Networks- A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

Gen Comm-A

