Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MSGN, DISH, CMCSA, CHTR, CABO)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.9 million. Dish Network-A is next with a an RPE of $834,000. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $530,000.
Charter Commun-A follows with a an RPE of $444,000, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $441,000.
