Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (MSGN, LBRDA, LORL, DISH, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 15.0%. Following is Liberty Br-A with a an earnings yield of 8.7%. Loral Space & Co ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.5%.

Dish Network-A follows with a an earnings yield of 6.4%, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.

