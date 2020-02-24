Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CMCSA , DISH , MSGN , CHTR , LBRDK )

We looked at the Cable & Satellite industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA ) ranks first with a loss of 0.43%; Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH ) ranks second with a loss of 0.66%; and Msg Networks- A (NYSE:MSGN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.70%.

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR ) follows with a loss of 0.72% and Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.90%.

