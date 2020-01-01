Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (DOOR, MAS, NCS, LII, AAON)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest sales growth.
Masonite Interna ranks lowest with a sales growth of 298.7%. Masco Corp is next with a sales growth of 390.1%. Nci Building Sys ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 506.5%.
Lennox Intl Inc follows with a sales growth of 543.7%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 553.5%.
