Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AOS, AMWD, APOG, PGTI, DOOR)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Smith (A.O.)Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $189,000. Following is Amer Woodmark Co with a an RPE of $190,000. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $198,000.
Pgt Innovations follows with a an RPE of $199,000, and Masonite Interna rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $206,000.
