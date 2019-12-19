Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (USG, NCS, PATK, OC, PGTI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Nci Building Sys is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Patrick Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Owens Corning follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Pgt Innovations rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pgt Innovations on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.82. Since that call, shares of Pgt Innovations have fallen 4.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.