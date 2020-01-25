Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (AAON, WMS, GFF, SSD, ALLE)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Aaon Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%. Following is Advanced Drainag with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%. Griffon Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

Simpson Mfg follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Allegion Plc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%.

