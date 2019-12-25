Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (AAON, WMS, SSD, AWI, ALLE)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Aaon Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Following is Advanced Drainag with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Simpson Mfg ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.
Armstrong World follows with a an earnings yield of 3.0%, and Allegion Plc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.
