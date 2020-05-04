Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Beta (APT, WMS, LII, SSD, MAS)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Advanced Drainag is next with a a beta of 0.9. Lennox Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Simpson Mfg follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Masco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

