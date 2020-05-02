Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (LII, PATK, DOOR, UFPI, AMWD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $92.62. Following is Patrick Inds Inc with a sales per share of $74.65. Masonite Interna ranks third highest with a sales per share of $71.48.

Universal Forest follows with a sales per share of $67.81, and Amer Woodmark Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $67.42.

