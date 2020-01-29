MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CBPX, TREX, IIIN, ROCK, BLDR)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:36am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Continental Buil ranks highest with a an RPE of $782,000. Following is Trex Co Inc with a an RPE of $528,000. Insteel Inds ranks third highest with a an RPE of $497,000.

Gibraltar Indust follows with a an RPE of $492,000, and Builders Firstso rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $480,000.

Ticker(s): CBPX TREX IIIN ROCK BLDR

