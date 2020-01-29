Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CBPX, TREX, IIIN, ROCK, BLDR)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Continental Buil ranks highest with a an RPE of $782,000. Following is Trex Co Inc with a an RPE of $528,000. Insteel Inds ranks third highest with a an RPE of $497,000.

Gibraltar Indust follows with a an RPE of $492,000, and Builders Firstso rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $480,000.

