Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (AAON, IIIN, AMWD, GFF, NCS)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 59.8%. Insteel Inds is next with a future earnings growth of 49.3%. Amer Woodmark Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 46.9%.

Griffon Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 45.1%, and Nci Building Sys rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 25.5%.

