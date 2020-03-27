Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Beta (IIIN, BLDR, USG, UFPI, PATK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Insteel Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Builders Firstso with a a beta of 1.4. Usg Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Universal Forest follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Patrick Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Insteel Inds on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.68. Since that call, shares of Insteel Inds have fallen 31.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.