Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WMS , BLDR , APOG , UFPI , FBHS )

Written on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 4:23am
By David Diaz

We looked at the Building Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Advanced Drainag (NYSE:WMS ) ranks first with a gain of 12.84%; Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks second with a gain of 10.75%; and Apogee Enterpr (NASDAQ:APOG ) ranks third with a gain of 9.06%.

Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI ) follows with a gain of 7.88% and Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.49%.

Ticker(s): WMS BLDR APOG UFPI FBHS

