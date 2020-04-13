Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WMS , BLDR , APOG , UFPI , FBHS )

We looked at the Building Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Advanced Drainag (NYSE:WMS ) ranks first with a gain of 12.84%; Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks second with a gain of 10.75%; and Apogee Enterpr (NASDAQ:APOG ) ranks third with a gain of 9.06%.

Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI ) follows with a gain of 7.88% and Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.49%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advanced Drainag and will alert subscribers who have WMS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.