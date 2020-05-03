Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FBHS , JCI , AOS , MAS , ALLE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Building Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) ranks first with a gain of 6.94%; Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) ranks second with a gain of 5.07%; and Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks third with a gain of 4.83%.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) follows with a gain of 4.68% and Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.20%.

