Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AOS , BLDR , ALLE , OC , MAS )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks first with a gain of 3.34%; Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.59%; and Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.39%.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC ) follows with a gain of 1.38% and Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Masco Corp on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Masco Corp have risen 25.7%. We continue to monitor Masco Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.