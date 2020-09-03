Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SGA, ETM, TSQ, SALM, GTN)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Saga Comm-Cl A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $176,000. Entercom Comm-A is next with a an RPE of $177,000. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $177,000.
Salem Media Grou follows with a an RPE of $221,000, and Gray Television rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $244,000.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Saga Comm-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Saga Comm-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee amex:sga saga comm-cl a entercom comm-a townsquare med-a salem media grou gray television