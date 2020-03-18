Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SALM, ETM, TSQ, EVC, TRCO)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Salem Media Grou ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.05. Entercom Comm-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.16. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.20.

Entravision Co-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.56, and Tribune Media -A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.22.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tribune Media -A on August 22nd, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Tribune Media -A have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Tribune Media -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.