Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (TGNA, MEG, NXST, DISCA, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Tegna Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,111.1%. Following is Media General with a EPS growth of 3,541.7%. Nexstar Media-A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 5,377.9%.

Discovery Comm-A follows with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%.

