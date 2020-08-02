Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SALM, NXST, TSQ, TGNA, TRCO)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Salem Media Grou ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Nexstar Media-A with a a current ratio of 1.6. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.9.
Tegna Inc follows with a a current ratio of 2.0, and Tribune Media -A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.0.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tribune Media -A on August 22nd, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Tribune Media -A have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Tribune Media -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio salem media grou nexstar media-a townsquare med-a tegna inc tribune media -a