Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (SSP, HMTV, DISCA, MEG, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ew Scripps-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 76.91. Following is Hemisphere Media with a a P/E ratio of 72.19. Discovery Comm-A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 35.88.

Media General follows with a a P/E ratio of 35.20, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 33.60.

