Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (EVC, TSQ, ETM, DISCA, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Entravision Co-A ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 95.8%. Following is Townsquare Med-A with a future earnings growth of 75.3%. Entercom Comm-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 44.7%.

Discovery Comm-A follows with a future earnings growth of 25.8%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 25.8%.

