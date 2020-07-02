Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AMCX, DISCA, DISCK, SBGI, EVC)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.71. Following is Discovery Comm-A with a FCF per share of $3.89. Discovery Comm-C ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.89.
Sinclair Broad-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.48, and Entravision Co-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.21.
