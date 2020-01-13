Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (DISCA, DISCK, AMCX, TGNA, SBGI)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.72. Discovery Comm-C is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.72. Amc Networks-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.20.

Tegna Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.61, and Sinclair Broad-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.50.

