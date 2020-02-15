Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (VTL, ZFGN, ACHN, AIMT, ATRA)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Vital Therapies ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.00. Following is Zafgen Inc with a sales per share of $0.00. Achillion Pharma ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $0.00.

Aimmune Therapeu follows with a sales per share of $0.00, and Atara Biotherape rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $0.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Achillion Pharma on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Achillion Pharma have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor Achillion Pharma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.