Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MYGN, GHDX, BSTC, BIIB, UTHR)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest sales growth.
Myriad Genetics ranks lowest with a sales growth of 233.5%. Following is Genomic Health I with a sales growth of 392.9%. Biospecifics Tec ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 454.4%.
Biogen Inc follows with a sales growth of 720.7%, and United Therapeut rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 791.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Genomic Health I on September 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $69.60. Since that call, shares of Genomic Health I have fallen 8.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
