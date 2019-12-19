Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (IMGN, CCXI, SGMO, RTRX, OSIR)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Immunogen Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Chemocentryx Inc with a FCF per share of $0.09. Sangamo Therapeu ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.10.
Retrophin Inc follows with a FCF per share of $0.17, and Osiris Therapeut rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.20.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Immunogen Inc on July 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Immunogen Inc have risen 93.3%. We continue to monitor Immunogen Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share immunogen inc chemocentryx inc sangamo therapeu retrophin inc :osir osiris therapeut