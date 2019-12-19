Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (IMGN, CCXI, SGMO, RTRX, OSIR)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Immunogen Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Chemocentryx Inc with a FCF per share of $0.09. Sangamo Therapeu ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.10.

Retrophin Inc follows with a FCF per share of $0.17, and Osiris Therapeut rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.20.

